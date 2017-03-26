"We are in negotiations to buy the AJ Bell as we need to own and control where we play in order to be able to provide a match day experience that makes more fans want to attend regularly. We are working on several ways to improve the infrastructure surrounding the stadium although unfortunately we can't speed up the Metrolink work which is due to be completed in 2021/22.

"As an alternative to the A] Bell stadium we‘re looking at potential sites in South Manchester where we can build our own stadiumand while we have made some progress in this regard, it is too soon to go into any detail."



As they state they are in negotiations (which could be sales talk) , you ask with whom? Peel, Salford Council, or both? I cannot see Salford council signing a deal that puts Salford RLFC (in whatever incarnation) become homeless. Nor can I see the good Doctor not asking why he is not being involved in the negotiation as a part-tenant. Let's hope that they are rigorous and proactive.



However if Sale did take over, we'd need to remember how unprincipled Sale was over Solomona and their reputation in Stockport. I would fear for our future.



Thanks for the update. I think the southern Manchester comments are part of the negotiating stance.