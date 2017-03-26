Solely trying to prevent a thread\exclusive from our resident Italian plumber:



The latest SS season ticket blurb states they are in negotiations to buy the AJ Bell stadium and are are also looking at a few (unnamed)sites in South Manchester to build a new stadium.



I think this is just spin to sell tickets, just like the Dr and his statements about buying the stadium (water parks, hotels etc)



Peel/Salford council believe they can eventually recoup their money by selling the plots around the stadium (which are worth less until they finish the bridge) , but they will not sell (certainly Salford Council) until they are able to say they got all their money back.



Anyone interested can find details of their blurb on their fans forum.