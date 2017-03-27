WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Basics....

Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:37 am
The players are currently choosing not to stand up and be manful in their approach, their effort is lacking in many areas. In the sparsely populated "false fag stadium" I can recall two counts of Ratchford not trying to get to balls heading for touch, which last year would have been taken very straightforwardly. They are a team that are making themselves look very mediocre for whatever reason. We need the board to be manful in their approach and deal with this quickly and strongly whatever they decide and let us know so we can each deal with the outcome.

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:46 am
Snaggletooth wrote:
The players are currently choosing not to stand up and be manful in their approach, their effort is lacking in many areas. In the sparsely populated "false fag stadium" I can recall two counts of Ratchford not trying to get to balls heading for touch, which last year would have been taken very straightforwardly. They are a team that are making themselves look very mediocre for whatever reason. We need the board to be manful in their approach and deal with this quickly and strongly whatever they decide and let us know so we can each deal with the outcome.

Was one of those the accidental forty twenty by Jon wilkin by any chance?

Which was shocking, hilarious, and disappointing all at the same time. For both sets of fans.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:48 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Was one of those the accidental forty twenty by Jon wilkin by any chance?

Which was shocking, hilarious, and disappointing all at the same time. For both sets of fans.


Yes it was, the other being at the end of the first half to which the commentary team noticed the lack of will to try and get the ball.

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:58 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Lineham still has the reaction speed of a ocean liner. He will get beat on every kick that makes him turn around. ...so how does he tick the pace box.


I'd say he ticks the pace box because if it wasn't for his pace and ability to chase and catch a break away runner we wouln't have been anywhere near the other teams in both finals and we wouldn't have won the LLS.

It's not his fault he has a turnstile for a centre.
