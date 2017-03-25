rubber duckie wrote: Too right morriseyisawire

I think Ratchford Clark Hill and Lineham can also tick 4 boxes.

Would Patton and Penny tick 4 boxes or is their defence suspect?

Pennys bad defence was so many years ago now that it's like an England soccer fan talking about 1966...Lineham still has the reaction speed of a ocean liner. He will get beat on every kick that makes him turn around. ...so how does he tick the pace box. ...It shouldn't be about ticking those boxes. .. Darryl Clark is getting on my nerves a bit now. hookers should have a little bit of mongrel or at least some vocality in them if that's a word..or at least organise your defensive line. He is obviously class but he's not organising defence or attack and just pops up when a dummy half run is required. ...he's so far behind Josh Hodgson its unreal...We can't pick four names and say these are ok because every man jack of em are playing poorly. ...in my head ive just said the phrase "stand up... be men" I'm sure Murphy said that in his famous changing room rant....but its quite apt...