The basics....shouldn't we make it a criteria? If you can't do them all, (a) we don't sign you
(b) we no longer want you
Pass
Catch
Tackle
Run
Now there are nice extras such as kicking, but I wouldn't say its basic.
Which of our members of our team can tick all 4 boxes?
Now I'm not saying they must be full of awesomeness...just proficient.
So for 'pace' be mindful as to be fast for their position. I would say a player like Dave Chishall sets a good standard.
