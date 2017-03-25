Failure to do the basics is what's killing us at the moment, because we surrender possession, momentum, territory and inevitably points.



Senior players who are unable to play the ball without knocking on, who take their eyes off the ball to look at defenders and knock on as a result or who faff about at the play the ball virtually begging to be penalised should be tarred, feathered and flogged.



My current favourite is our inability to defend kicks in our in goal or police a bouncing ball, with Russell and Lineham serial offenders. Put the bl**dy thing in row Z for gods sake.