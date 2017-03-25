The basics....shouldn't we make it a criteria? If you can't do them all, (a) we don't sign you

(b) we no longer want you



Pass

Catch

Tackle

Run



Now there are nice extras such as kicking, but I wouldn't say its basic.



Which of our members of our team can tick all 4 boxes?



Now I'm not saying they must be full of awesomeness...just proficient.



So for 'pace' be mindful as to be fast for their position. I would say a player like Dave Chishall sets a good standard.