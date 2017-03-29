|
|
Pickering Red wrote:
Don't get me going on this lot. Nothing's really been done yet and their list of criminal activity is already up to speed. Wait till the fun really starts in earnest and then the great unwashed, the tree huggers, the socially disenfranchised, the flies on the ar*e of progress and no doubt Jeremy Corbyn will all be causing mayhem and disruption and blocking our route to Rovers on a Sunday.
TBH I don't want fracking, we don't need a dash for shale gas, no matter what they say it is a direct threat to Yorkshire's many aquifers. Having said that I also don't want to see Swampie et al claiming their rights for peaceful protest under the banner of NGOs with donation buttons at the ready. I will protest by objecting to planning applications and by disseminating information and awareness on the impacts of fracking. One thing for sure I won't be joining the great unwashed, I did that at Greenham Common, it didn't work back then and certainly won't work today.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:56 pm
Paul_HKR wrote:
TBH I don't want fracking, we don't need a dash for shale gas, no matter what they say it is a direct threat to Yorkshire's many aquifers. Having said that I also don't want to see Swampie et al claiming their rights for peaceful protest under the banner of NGOs with donation buttons at the ready. I will protest by objecting to planning applications and by disseminating information and awareness on the impacts of fracking. One thing for sure I won't be joining the great unwashed, I did that at Greenham Common, it didn't work back then and certainly won't work today.
I am not convinced that the environmental damage expectations to the local aquifers of fracking at KM8 have been proven at this site at this point in time until the test frack has been performed and it's results and outcomes are known. Similar naysayers have been banging on about the doomed expansion of the Boultby Potash mine near Whitby, claiming such mining is similarly dangerous. Just do it, test it, report on it, control it and if without issue, just crack on with it.
We've become a nation of namby pamby can't doers, obsessed with out of date technologies and a lack of infrastructure investment and a zen like obsession to health and safety. Those that protest and object to this ain't forward thinking captains of industry and wealth creators that's for sure.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:12 pm
Pickering Red wrote:
Don't particularly like how they carry on but they are at least bothered about the future of the environment and the well being of folks.....but don't let that get in the way of a short term profit or dividend eh.
Anyway the rugby. Abdul looks decent. Runs and tackles like a forward...kicks like one too unfortunately. Decent passing game. Much the better of the halves. Not too many errors. Ellis is average. Chisholm played him off the park....twice. Lunt is our best player by a distance. Scruton, the centres look good. Seem to be progressing ok. It's only 7 games in so lots of improvement to come.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:24 am
Pickering Red wrote:
Fake News
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:12 pm
Pickering Red wrote:
Cool story!
Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:10 pm
barham red wrote:
Fake News
You're welcome. If only I had Twitter, you'd believe it then.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:11 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Cool story!
Ditto above
