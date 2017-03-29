Pickering Red wrote: I am not convinced that the environmental damage expectations to the local aquifers of fracking at KM8 have been proven at this site at this point in time until the test frack has been performed and it's results and outcomes are known. Similar naysayers have been banging on about the doomed expansion of the Boultby Potash mine near Whitby, claiming such mining is similarly dangerous. Just do it, test it, report on it, control it and if without issue, just crack on with it.



We've become a nation of namby pamby can't doers, obsessed with out of date technologies and a lack of infrastructure investment and a zen like obsession to health and safety. Those that protest and object to this ain't forward thinking captains of industry and wealth creators that's for sure.

Don't particularly like how they carry on but they are at least bothered about the future of the environment and the well being of folks.....but don't let that get in the way of a short term profit or dividend eh.Anyway the rugby. Abdul looks decent. Runs and tackles like a forward...kicks like one too unfortunately. Decent passing game. Much the better of the halves. Not too many errors. Ellis is average. Chisholm played him off the park....twice. Lunt is our best player by a distance. Scruton, the centres look good. Seem to be progressing ok. It's only 7 games in so lots of improvement to come.