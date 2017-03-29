Pickering Red wrote: Don't get me going on this lot. Nothing's really been done yet and their list of criminal activity is already up to speed. Wait till the fun really starts in earnest and then the great unwashed, the tree huggers, the socially disenfranchised, the flies on the ar*e of progress and no doubt Jeremy Corbyn will all be causing mayhem and disruption and blocking our route to Rovers on a Sunday.

TBH I don't want fracking, we don't need a dash for shale gas, no matter what they say it is a direct threat to Yorkshire's many aquifers. Having said that I also don't want to see Swampie et al claiming their rights for peaceful protest under the banner of NGOs with donation buttons at the ready. I will protest by objecting to planning applications and by disseminating information and awareness on the impacts of fracking. One thing for sure I won't be joining the great unwashed, I did that at Greenham Common, it didn't work back then and certainly won't work today.