|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 69
|
Pickering Red wrote:
Back home in Frack Central.
I guess you are with Turd Energy on your doorstep ie KM8 and the Protection Camp beside it.
I noticed protesters outside of Pickering showground last week but that isn't a fracking operation. PK1 is a well conversion and stimulation of an existing gas reservoir but they aint having that! Tensions are running that high any hole in the ground is fracking!
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1688
|
Paul_HKR wrote:
I guess you are with Turd Energy on your doorstep ie KM8 and the Protection Camp beside it.
I noticed protesters outside of Pickering showground last week but that isn't a fracking operation. PK1 is a well conversion and stimulation of an existing gas reservoir but they aint having that! Tensions are running that high any hole in the ground is fracking!
Well I could do with a bit of free security at my house so do you think if I dug a hole in my garden and put a couple of poles in they'd setup camp?
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4914
|
Dave K. wrote:
Is abdul not doing that? Always thought his passing game was good at Hull and have seen him set up plenty of try's for Hull at all levels.
He is and has done. He's good at finding a hole too and then off loading to a runner on the shoulder, trouble we have is the lack of back up runners when we hit the hole.
Abdul's biggest negative is that he doesn't have a great deal of pace hence the 13 comments that'll always be leveled at him.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 195
|
When Abdul does manage to break a defensive line he tends to turn the ball inside more than not.
Don't know if this is a team strategy but the outside backs do see very little ball, unless in the final 20.
We seem to play with a mobile lightweight pack that carry the ball more, so no line break second rows does make it more difficult for him to put people through any gaps.
Would just like to see our centres and wings given the ball more and earlier.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 69
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Well I could do with a bit of free security at my house so do you think if I dug a hole in my garden and put a couple of poles in they'd setup camp?
Have you a stack of pallets to play with?
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 195
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Well I could do with a bit of free security at my house so do you think if I dug a hole in my garden and put a couple of poles in they'd setup camp?
Or they could start a car wash !!
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17276
Location: Back in Hull.
|
barham red wrote:
He is and has done. He's good at finding a hole too and then off loading to a runner on the shoulder, trouble we have is the lack of back up runners when we hit the hole.
Abdul's biggest negative is that he doesn't have a great deal of pace hence the 13 comments that'll always be leveled at him.
He is quick off the mark, but not over long distances, that wouldn't matter if you have some back up players with pace.
The problem is, Ellis is a simalar style, how has Abdul's kicking been, as apart from the high bomb, it hasn't been great whilst at Hull.
I think he will end up at 13.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4914
|
Dave K. wrote:
He is quick off the mark, but not over long distances, that wouldn't matter if you have some back up players with pace.
The problem is, Ellis is a simalar style, how has Abdul's kicking been, as apart from the high bomb, it hasn't been great whilst at Hull.
I think he will end up at 13.
Our game plan has been to play the aussie way, a lot of play around the ruck and try and do them with quick plays and tiring the opposition, this means (as has been said) our edges don't see the ball too early in sets. To be fair Quinlan was benefiting from playing on the shoulder of Abdul and Lunt.
Ellis is definitely playing a more 7 role to Abduls 6 though and being busy around the ruck and taking on the goal line plays more, Abdul near the line is far more likely to just go himself.
His kicking has been ok, there seems to be an emphasis on kicking for field position which he seems good at, his bombs have been a bit tame to be honest, so have Ellis' in that respect, Bobby Blair has the ability to put some great bombs up but hasn't been used for this this year. His short kicking isn't generally great though, Ellis is far better at this.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1119
|
barham red wrote:
Our game plan has been to play the aussie way, a lot of play around the ruck and try and do them with quick plays and tiring the opposition, this means (as has been said) our edges don't see the ball too early in sets. To be fair Quinlan was benefiting from playing on the shoulder of Abdul and Lunt.
Ellis is definitely playing a more 7 role to Abduls 6 though and being busy around the ruck and taking on the goal line plays more, Abdul near the line is far more likely to just go himself.
His kicking has been ok, there seems to be an emphasis on kicking for field position which he seems good at, his bombs have been a bit tame to be honest, so have Ellis' in that respect, Bobby Blair has the ability to put some great bombs up but hasn't been used for this this year. His short kicking isn't generally great though, Ellis is far better at this.
That's a good critique on the Hull KR kicking game, Barham. Blair is the high bomb man, Ellis the short kicking game man and goalkicker and Abdull the long positional kicker and penalty touch finder.
I like Abdulls passing, switch plays and eye for a gap in the defensive line. However, he has got to eradicate this white line fever obsession at every opportunity and pass when it's the better option. I reckon he's bombed a dozen or so try scoring opps this season due to sheer selfishness and trying to go himself. Sheens has got to get in his ear and have a word with him about this and while he's at it he can include Minns as well.
|
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.