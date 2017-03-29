Dave K. wrote: He is quick off the mark, but not over long distances, that wouldn't matter if you have some back up players with pace.



The problem is, Ellis is a simalar style, how has Abdul's kicking been, as apart from the high bomb, it hasn't been great whilst at Hull.



I think he will end up at 13.

Our game plan has been to play the aussie way, a lot of play around the ruck and try and do them with quick plays and tiring the opposition, this means (as has been said) our edges don't see the ball too early in sets. To be fair Quinlan was benefiting from playing on the shoulder of Abdul and Lunt.Ellis is definitely playing a more 7 role to Abduls 6 though and being busy around the ruck and taking on the goal line plays more, Abdul near the line is far more likely to just go himself.His kicking has been ok, there seems to be an emphasis on kicking for field position which he seems good at, his bombs have been a bit tame to be honest, so have Ellis' in that respect, Bobby Blair has the ability to put some great bombs up but hasn't been used for this this year. His short kicking isn't generally great though, Ellis is far better at this.