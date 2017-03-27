WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:55 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25435
barham red wrote:
Not just me who thinks this then, goal kicking aside I'm not seeing much in Ellis as a 7, he's playing more 6 along with Abdul. I was astounded that Ellis got MOTM yesterday, when the said there are 4 choices over the tanoi I thought all 4 would be Shaun Lunt.



Having seen both play, IMO Abdul is the much better player but is considerably younger so will make more errors. In all the games I've seen ellis play I've never once thought he looked like even a half decent SL scrum half/stand off. I think championship is his level.

One thing's for certain, if they're your halves come play off time then you'll struggle to score against SL defences.

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:26 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 668
fun time frankie wrote:
Is Kieron Moss your new Dane Tilse


Not in the slightest. I think Moss may eventually be an excellent winger if he applies himself. He just isn't a fullback - at least not at the moment. FWIW I thought Dixon was a scapegoat at Wembley, at least he tried to do something. Most of the rest of the team didn't even turn up.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:42 pm
mean_machine
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 134
Jake the Peg wrote:
Having seen both play, IMO Abdul is the much better player but is considerably younger so will make more errors. In all the games I've seen ellis play I've never once thought he looked like even a half decent SL scrum half/stand off. I think championship is his level.

One thing's for certain, if they're your halves come play off time then you'll struggle to score against SL defences.


I am not sure if abdull is better, Ellis is a good player no doubt. Abdul's just playing better right now, but has had more lows then Ellis this season. Very consistent is Mr Ellis.

I wouldn't say its for certain either. Considering you have widnes conceding for fun at home, Hudds don't look too strong and concede a fair amount. We scored a fair amount of points in SL with marsh and blair in the halves, this partnership is a lot better.

I do wish people would stop telling us how "Super" super league is. The standard of SL in general is not good at all, the jump from top end of championship to bottom isn't massive. We are not going to be playing the Wigan's, FC's or Cas for the chance to get promoted the bottom end teams are not a million miles away in which everyone is making out ( not just you Jake, heard plenty of it in the East Stand on Sunday after about 5 minutes of play) Belief and confidence play a major part in results, listened to all the experts on here we are already doomed. Madness

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:43 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5493
Location: east east hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Not in the slightest. I think Moss may eventually be an excellent winger if he applies himself. He just isn't a fullback - at least not at the moment. FWIW I thought Dixon was a scapegoat at Wembley, at least he tried to do something. Most of the rest of the team didn't even turn up.

I agree about Dixon for all his mistakes at Wembley he never stopped wanting the ball
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:01 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1117
mean_machine wrote:
I am not sure if abdull is better, Ellis is a good player no doubt. Abdul's just playing better right now, but has had more lows then Ellis this season. Very consistent is Mr Ellis.

I wouldn't say its for certain either. Considering you have widnes conceding for fun at home, Hudds don't look too strong and concede a fair amount. We scored a fair amount of points in SL with marsh and blair in the halves, this partnership is a lot better.

I do wish people would stop telling us how "Super" super league is. The standard of SL in general is not good at all, the jump from top end of championship to bottom isn't massive. We are not going to be playing the Wigan's, FC's or Cas for the chance to get promoted the bottom end teams are not a million miles away in which everyone is making out ( not just you Jake, heard plenty of it in the East Stand on Sunday after about 5 minutes of play) Belief and confidence play a major part in results, listened to all the experts on here we are already doomed. Madness

I agree with every word of this post, except the last 12. Very unfair observation on the evidence of the other posts in this thread.

I aren't saying we are doomed come the Middle 8s, nor do I think others are saying that imo, although that is my interpretation and I do not speak for them.

The consensus as I read it is we are doomed if we play like we did in the 1st half yesterday, we are doomed if we don't play smarter in the final 20, we are doomed if we keep turning the ball over and we are doomed unless we strengthen in some areas like the forwards as planned during the course of the season and FWIW we are certainly doomed if we play like Kieran Dixon did in his abject Wembley Horror Show, whether trying or not.

It's difficult to benchmark fans' expectations at this stage of the season. Latterly, we always knew we were struggling to compete in SL in the post Morgan era. The problem is that this is a season of definitively stated objectives and rebuild. That builds pressure but we know optimum playing performances in this league will take time. That said, game basics, enthusiasm and intensity are now a minimum requirement but yesterday we went into reverse on these in the first half and got a lucky break in the 2nd that got us back to parity and visibly lifted us at a time when we were trying too hard to force the wrong plays. As Sheens said, it was an ugly win.

Bottom line is 7 out of 7 is a good achievement. April should be a bit more exciting and a better test for our new team on all levels. I am confident that our performance levels will go up another gear in the next month. If they don't you can expect the team to keep getting stick from the East Stand, North Stand, Well and West Stand as well as on here.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:14 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 191
I think the biggest issue with Abdul is that he's following some very classy 6''s at Rovers. Kelly, Burns, Green. Not an easy list to live upto.
We have to accept he is still young, not fully developed as a player yet, and now under the microscope.

With time and support he could become a very good player, the question is do we have time (1 season) to wait for this.
Or should we use him until we can find a suitable replacement to get us through the 8''s and beyond ? And is this also true of Ellis ?
c}