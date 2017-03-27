mean_machine wrote: I am not sure if abdull is better, Ellis is a good player no doubt. Abdul's just playing better right now, but has had more lows then Ellis this season. Very consistent is Mr Ellis.



I wouldn't say its for certain either. Considering you have widnes conceding for fun at home, Hudds don't look too strong and concede a fair amount. We scored a fair amount of points in SL with marsh and blair in the halves, this partnership is a lot better.



I do wish people would stop telling us how "Super" super league is. The standard of SL in general is not good at all, the jump from top end of championship to bottom isn't massive. We are not going to be playing the Wigan's, FC's or Cas for the chance to get promoted the bottom end teams are not a million miles away in which everyone is making out ( not just you Jake, heard plenty of it in the East Stand on Sunday after about 5 minutes of play) Belief and confidence play a major part in results, listened to all the experts on here we are already doomed. Madness

I agree with every word of this post, except the last 12. Very unfair observation on the evidence of the other posts in this thread.I aren't saying we are doomed come the Middle 8s, nor do I think others are saying that imo, although that is my interpretation and I do not speak for them.The consensus as I read it is we are doomed if we play like we did in the 1st half yesterday, we are doomed if we don't play smarter in the final 20, we are doomed if we keep turning the ball over and we are doomed unless we strengthen in some areas like the forwards as planned during the course of the season and FWIW we are certainly doomed if we play like Kieran Dixon did in his abject Wembley Horror Show, whether trying or not.It's difficult to benchmark fans' expectations at this stage of the season. Latterly, we always knew we were struggling to compete in SL in the post Morgan era. The problem is that this is a season of definitively stated objectives and rebuild. That builds pressure but we know optimum playing performances in this league will take time. That said, game basics, enthusiasm and intensity are now a minimum requirement but yesterday we went into reverse on these in the first half and got a lucky break in the 2nd that got us back to parity and visibly lifted us at a time when we were trying too hard to force the wrong plays. As Sheens said, it was an ugly win.Bottom line is 7 out of 7 is a good achievement. April should be a bit more exciting and a better test for our new team on all levels. I am confident that our performance levels will go up another gear in the next month. If they don't you can expect the team to keep getting stick from the East Stand, North Stand, Well and West Stand as well as on here.