Jake the Peg wrote: Having seen both play, IMO Abdul is the much better player but is considerably younger so will make more errors. In all the games I've seen ellis play I've never once thought he looked like even a half decent SL scrum half/stand off. I think championship is his level.



One thing's for certain, if they're your halves come play off time then you'll struggle to score against SL defences.

I am not sure if abdull is better, Ellis is a good player no doubt. Abdul's just playing better right now, but has had more lows then Ellis this season. Very consistent is Mr Ellis.I wouldn't say its for certain either. Considering you have widnes conceding for fun at home, Hudds don't look too strong and concede a fair amount. We scored a fair amount of points in SL with marsh and blair in the halves, this partnership is a lot better.I do wish people would stop telling us how "Super" super league is. The standard of SL in general is not good at all, the jump from top end of championship to bottom isn't massive. We are not going to be playing the Wigan's, FC's or Cas for the chance to get promoted the bottom end teams are not a million miles away in which everyone is making out ( not just you Jake, heard plenty of it in the East Stand on Sunday after about 5 minutes of play) Belief and confidence play a major part in results, listened to all the experts on here we are already doomed. Madness