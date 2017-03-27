Funny how people see things differently looking at these opinions isn't it....here's my take...



- Forwards did ok ( at best ) got smashed sometimes but to say they got bullied is a bit of a stretch. We had plenty of field position in Fax's 20, just didn't do out with it. Forwards laid enough of a platform. Second 40 contact was much better in defence and to be honest fax were not in the game at all.



- Attack just didn't get going. Not enough width and or early ball to our centre's and wingers. The problem of playing the fullback as the pivot to create that is when you lose them to injury you don't have a ball playing FB to cover all attacking structures go out the window. If Quinlan gets injured later in the season i fully expect matty marsh will be the step up simply as he fits into our structures better.



- Shaw isn't good enough. I get that he had no service, but i am not sure he can break a tackle or get us upfield. Moss i am very dubious on, but as shown by his try - pace to get him past last defender may help him out.



- Abdull is playing better then ellis at the moment, but will always get more critics because of FC connection. Bigger problem is they are very similar players, we have no running threat really - especially from deep. Although both effective from within 5 yards as they have the power and nouse to dominate this league.



- Playing within your self and doing enough to win is ok some of the time, if it becomes habitual then you have problems coming out of it. We need some strerner tests in all honesty and thankfully we responded well to the stinker first half yesterday. Hopefully that has woken us up a bit for the fev and toulouse matches. Overall though, nothing to worry about it is still a work in progress as a new team i genuinely do believe peoples expectations are too high