Mild Rover wrote: The SL teams, even Widnes, will enter the 8s as favourites to stay up. They look the most like us last year though, IMO. In terms of squad quality and apparent inability to do much about it. Rule's list of missing players to return wasn't that impressive and they'll likely lose other important players as those return. We'll have injuries to deal with too, of course. Where their morale is will be important - chances are it won't be great.



I know it is early season, but the cherries you've picked for Widnes aren't all that. We had narrow defeats, and spells of looking good in games (20 minutes, you say?!) last year.



It's still 15 or so rounds away, so for now I'm just happy to enjoy the Championship in of itself.

Can't be too much enjoyment playing in this league can it?Some fair points though, not sure who exactly Widnes have out, but Mellor is a good player for them and Cahill and Dudson offer good go forward.As others have mentioned Widnes might have money, but no quota spots, so unless they look to release quota players (I think Wakey did this in 2015) they might find it hard to recruit.Fixtures are key, maybe a bit of luck is needed on that front as you dont want Widnes or Tolouse away.Does anyone have the format of fixtures for the middle 8's?