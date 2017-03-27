We had 4 players turn out for St. Helens reserve team on Saturday.T.S. said they couldn't raise a full team and we had players who needed a challenging run out.
If this is a venture that is to be repeated, should we be sending those players who are looking out of sorts in the main squad not just our fringe players ?
The likes of Greenwood, Moss, etc could benefit from A team rugby, whilst allowing Oakes, Milton, Moran and the like to come into the first 19 and get some first team exposure in readiness for when called upon.
I think it's a good link up with a top professional club and who knows who it could give us access to later in the season.
