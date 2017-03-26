WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Fax

 
Post a reply

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:02 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1119
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Thought Shaun Lunt was the difference between the 2 teams Today. Well done Rovers from gutted fax fan
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:42 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9708
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure about should pick off, Widnes in particular have been poor but still drew in France and nearly beat Wigan, do you think the current Rovers team could, Widnes will be your target, but like you will strengthen using the Brown money. Widnes also have 6/7 injuries to key players at the moment. Against us they looked really good for 20 minutes.

I still think you need 3/4 players, you have the cap space and quota spots, but there has to be the quality players available and a few clubs will be after these players.

I suppose the Leigh cup game might give us all a better indication of where you are.


The SL teams, even Widnes, will enter the 8s as favourites to stay up. They look the most like us last year though, IMO. In terms of squad quality and apparent inability to do much about it. Rule's list of missing players to return wasn't that impressive and they'll likely lose other important players as those return. We'll have injuries to deal with too, of course. Where their morale is will be important - chances are it won't be great.

I know it is early season, but the cherries you've picked for Widnes aren't all that. We had narrow defeats, and spells of looking good in games (20 minutes, you say?!) last year.

It's still 15 or so rounds away, so for now I'm just happy to enjoy the Championship in of itself.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:58 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4907
thefaxfanman wrote:
Thought Shaun Lunt was the difference between the 2 teams Today. Well done Rovers from gutted fax fan


Completely agree, If we lost him then we'd be screwed. Fax were the better team and it was only fitness that got us over the line.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:11 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 737
Widnes have no quota spaces left which should be a major stumbling block
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:27 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11331
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Mild Rover wrote:

So for now I'm just happy to enjoy the Championship in of itself.


You wouldn't be if you went to games, it's shizzle.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:09 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3424
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Widnes have no quota spaces left which should be a major stumbling block


Absolutely spot on.

There aren't enough quality English players lurking about to be picked up for the 8s.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:16 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 189
today should give Tim Sheens some idea of the short falls of his current squad and game plan.
As a world renowned coach he will ( I hope) now know we don't have the quality and size to play down the middle.
Our forwards(with the exception of Lunt) were out musseled and out enthused by a much bigger physical Halifax pack who played to their strengths and stop our forwards with a team ethic of supporting each other. Plus 3 forwards with head injuries from today's battle.

Shaw did not get one pass in an attacking position today, his only involvement was when he came inside to help our beaten pack run the ball back or to defend.
Moss for all his problems today only received 3 passes, scoring once, one was forward the third been on the last and he failed to move it on when coming inside.

Does make you start to think where our strengths are in the coaches view ?

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:43 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5490
Location: east east hull
Firstly it wasn't a great display but we won in this league the opposition will up there game against us Blair was good today Scruton aside our forwards are to lightweight with no punch we're not going to trouble any SL sides at the moment but we don't need to that's 4 months off we'll add to the side and only improve
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fax

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:18 am
bishops finger Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2701
I think that type of game was needed really, the type of game that puts your feet back on the ground after 6 wins from 6. Highlighted a lot of problems in our squad as others have picked up on too. If we don't come away from this with a far better attitude I'd be disappointed but I'm guessing Sheens will use it as a kick up the jacksy.

Driving away and I couldn't help feeling sorry for the Halifax fans as there players really turned up today and played really well. Funny to see Murrell celebrating a knock on like he'd just scored an FA cup winner haha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bishops finger and 46 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,40650475,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}