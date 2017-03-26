WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:02 pm
thefaxfanman
Thought Shaun Lunt was the difference between the 2 teams Today. Well done Rovers from gutted fax fan
Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:42 pm
Mild Rover
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure about should pick off, Widnes in particular have been poor but still drew in France and nearly beat Wigan, do you think the current Rovers team could, Widnes will be your target, but like you will strengthen using the Brown money. Widnes also have 6/7 injuries to key players at the moment. Against us they looked really good for 20 minutes.

I still think you need 3/4 players, you have the cap space and quota spots, but there has to be the quality players available and a few clubs will be after these players.

I suppose the Leigh cup game might give us all a better indication of where you are.


The SL teams, even Widnes, will enter the 8s as favourites to stay up. They look the most like us last year though, IMO. In terms of squad quality and apparent inability to do much about it. Rule's list of missing players to return wasn't that impressive and they'll likely lose other important players as those return. We'll have injuries to deal with too, of course. Where their morale is will be important - chances are it won't be great.

I know it is early season, but the cherries you've picked for Widnes aren't all that. We had narrow defeats, and spells of looking good in games (20 minutes, you say?!) last year.

It's still 15 or so rounds away, so for now I'm just happy to enjoy the Championship in of itself.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:11 pm
barham red
thefaxfanman wrote:
Thought Shaun Lunt was the difference between the 2 teams Today. Well done Rovers from gutted fax fan


Completely agree, If we lost him then we'd be screwed. Fax were the better team and it was only fitness that got us over the line.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:27 pm
Widnes have no quota spaces left which should be a major stumbling block
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:27 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Mild Rover wrote:

So for now I'm just happy to enjoy the Championship in of itself.


You wouldn't be if you went to games, it's shizzle.
c}