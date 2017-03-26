WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax

Hull KR Fax

 
Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:47 pm
Gallanteer
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 665
Today showed why Moss is not to be trusted at FB. Not good enough. Forwards didn't do much either. Then again, how bad do we have to be to lose?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:03 pm
Zook Ema's Hose

Joined: Thu Feb 18, 2016 4:30 pm
Posts: 32
It's panning out as expected and the reality is we haven't really been threatened at any point. Sheens is bringing in the forwards needed and looking for cover in the spine too if he has any sense.

As things stand we will make the middle eight easily and with Widnes and Huddersfield we have 2 clubs this squad and coach with strengthening should/could pick off. The only nagging doubt I have is about this squad and contracts for 2018. Rumour in 2005 was some players didn't "want" promotion as they knew they could be out of a job if we went up. What are the arrangements for this squad regards next season? Are they all on one year deals or with some guarantees if we get promotion.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:04 pm
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2514
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Today showed why Moss is not to be trusted at FB. Not good enough. Forwards didn't do much either. Then again, how bad do we have to be to lose?

we have said for the last 2 or 3 seasons we need some grunt in the forwards were are they cant the coach and mangers see that's what we need :)
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:10 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 453
Really want Moss to be a success. Think he's trying too hard but his attitude is endearing in that you can see he is desperate to do well,not unlike Dixon. Think he will be good for us but only so many chances can be given.little surprised Toulose beat fev in fev .few harder tasks now

Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:26 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11329
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Best side lost today, Fax had a game plan, stuck to it and nearly delivered.

That's one Get Out Of Jail Free card played.

Our pack was completely out muscled, the amount of times we allowed them to get their heads through the line with free arms to offload was ridiculous. That's all about being out enthused at contact and is unacceptable for a full time team against part timers.

Who is calling the set plays? No one reacted to the vast majority of them. As for getting caught driving the ball in on the last tackle it's frustrating when a forward does it but both of your half backs? Really?

We basically had a few individuals with more quality.

Blair looked to have got his mojo back a bit but that's the only positive I can think of.

To put a bit of perspective on it all, one of The Skein said to me, "We're top of the league, unbeaten and we're​ all stood here moaning".
Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:47 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 248
Our lack of forward power is well documented & much more apparent without Clark. We're also lacking a big Ken Sio type ball carrier on exit sets. No one's getting us on the front foot.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:18 pm
Pickering Red
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1116
Back home in Frack Central.

We left after the Jamie Ellis touchline conversion of the Moss try not particularly happy with the win but angry with the ugly and half hearted performance and with Jamie Ellis for missing a sitter of a penalty, which would have given him the world record. Next time, tell Neil Rudd to shut the f**k up.

It's all been said by others in this thread. Below is my summary:

The best team lost.
Our overall performance went into reverse.
Forwards were out enthused.
We never looked like scoring from open play in the second half until the Will Sharp gift from the high bomb.
Composure? There was none.
We ignored countless overlaps through sheer greed and an unwillingness to pass out wide. This is a feature of this team.
Missed tackles and crap first contact were too numerous to mention.
Set completion less than 50% in the 1st half.
Where we're the structured set plays?
Support play was non existent.
Shaun Lunt was a class apart.
We missed Quinlans attacking support play, especially on the inside shoulder.
Half way through the 1st half I thought I was unlucky enough to be watching a game of Rugby Yawnion (the ultimate insult), there was so much stop/start.
Most SL teams will give us a dry bumming on the evidence of today.
Hicks gave nothing like an elite level refereeing performance.

More questions left unanswered after today's game.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:19 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25433
craig hkr wrote:
You may have? What could be better than watching the indigenous team struggle versus the might of Halifax?

I'd rather nail my ball sack to the table

Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1116
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'd rather nail my ball sack to the table

Go on then.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:28 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17251
Location: Back in Hull.
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
It's panning out as expected and the reality is we haven't really been threatened at any point. Sheens is bringing in the forwards needed and looking for cover in the spine too if he has any sense.

As things stand we will make the middle eight easily and with Widnes and Huddersfield we have 2 clubs this squad and coach with strengthening should/could pick off. The only nagging doubt I have is about this squad and contracts for 2018. Rumour in 2005 was some players didn't "want" promotion as they knew they could be out of a job if we went up. What are the arrangements for this squad regards next season? Are they all on one year deals or with some guarantees if we get promotion.


Not sure about should pick off, Widnes in particular have been poor but still drew in France and nearly beat Wigan, do you think the current Rovers team could, Widnes will be your target, but like you will strengthen using the Brown money. Widnes also have 6/7 injuries to key players at the moment. Against us they looked really good for 20 minutes.

I still think you need 3/4 players, you have the cap space and quota spots, but there has to be the quality players available and a few clubs will be after these players.

I suppose the Leigh cup game might give us all a better indication of where you are.
