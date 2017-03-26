Back home in Frack Central.



We left after the Jamie Ellis touchline conversion of the Moss try not particularly happy with the win but angry with the ugly and half hearted performance and with Jamie Ellis for missing a sitter of a penalty, which would have given him the world record. Next time, tell Neil Rudd to shut the f**k up.



It's all been said by others in this thread. Below is my summary:



The best team lost.

Our overall performance went into reverse.

Forwards were out enthused.

We never looked like scoring from open play in the second half until the Will Sharp gift from the high bomb.

Composure? There was none.

We ignored countless overlaps through sheer greed and an unwillingness to pass out wide. This is a feature of this team.

Missed tackles and crap first contact were too numerous to mention.

Set completion less than 50% in the 1st half.

Where we're the structured set plays?

Support play was non existent.

Shaun Lunt was a class apart.

We missed Quinlans attacking support play, especially on the inside shoulder.

Half way through the 1st half I thought I was unlucky enough to be watching a game of Rugby Yawnion (the ultimate insult), there was so much stop/start.

Most SL teams will give us a dry bumming on the evidence of today.

Hicks gave nothing like an elite level refereeing performance.



More questions left unanswered after today's game.