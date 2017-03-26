Best side lost today, Fax had a game plan, stuck to it and nearly delivered.



That's one Get Out Of Jail Free card played.



Our pack was completely out muscled, the amount of times we allowed them to get their heads through the line with free arms to offload was ridiculous. That's all about being out enthused at contact and is unacceptable for a full time team against part timers.



Who is calling the set plays? No one reacted to the vast majority of them. As for getting caught driving the ball in on the last tackle it's frustrating when a forward does it but both of your half backs? Really?



We basically had a few individuals with more quality.



Blair looked to have got his mojo back a bit but that's the only positive I can think of.



To put a bit of perspective on it all, one of The Skein said to me, "We're top of the league, unbeaten and we're​ all stood here moaning".