It's panning out as expected and the reality is we haven't really been threatened at any point. Sheens is bringing in the forwards needed and looking for cover in the spine too if he has any sense.



As things stand we will make the middle eight easily and with Widnes and Huddersfield we have 2 clubs this squad and coach with strengthening should/could pick off. The only nagging doubt I have is about this squad and contracts for 2018. Rumour in 2005 was some players didn't "want" promotion as they knew they could be out of a job if we went up. What are the arrangements for this squad regards next season? Are they all on one year deals or with some guarantees if we get promotion.