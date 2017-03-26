craig hkr wrote: More questions than answers today.one thing is for sure a performance like that from forwards against Leigh will see us on end of 50 points.reality check there today.no need for panic but lots of work ahead

I'll have to wait to see it, but winning the second half 20-nil seems like a positive. Leigh had a few games that were closer than a 14 point margin last year - the important thing was they improved through the year.It could be said that we've still not put in a good 80 minute performance, but equally that not many in teams in this division have been able to go the 80 with us. Results are raising expectations I think. I'd have been delighted to know we'd reach the end of March without a pratfall, back in pre-season. We've still not played 3 of the current top 5, so some interesting challenges ahead.Congrats to Jamie Ellis on equalling Liam Finn's record for consecutive successful goal kicks!