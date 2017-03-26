WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Fax

 
Post a reply

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:42 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 451
Grim stuff so far.. no punch in forwards. Should still be ok hopefully. Attitude looks bit off. Basic rugby should do the business vs these.blair in .

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:04 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 451
Looking for huge improvement 2nd half. Sheens should have blasted them..first real test in a while either way

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:07 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25431
craig hkr wrote:
It seems to have tickled your interest? It is what it is,I looked at fax 's website and a few familiar faces and big forwards which poses different questions for our pack.fax fev Toulose and Leigh coming up and with respect to Sheffield and Oldham we will learn a bit more of where we stand in next month or so.lots of possibilities and injuries already playing a part so in answer I find it interesting and if we do put a big score on fax we will have to earn it.


If it had tickled my interest I'd have gone surely?

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:28 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 451
You may have? What could be better than watching the indigenous team struggle versus the might of Halifax?

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:26 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 451
More questions than answers today.one thing is for sure a performance like that from forwards against Leigh will see us on end of 50 points.reality check there today.no need for panic but lots of work ahead
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, davey37, fun time frankie, hull2524, HXSparky, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, Salty mouse and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,2371,67675,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
14-22
MELBOURNE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
26-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
28-8
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
24-28
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
SOUTH WALES
20-26
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
28-14
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
54-22
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
...Postponed
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
21-48
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
YORK
22-26
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
FEATHERSTONE
26-34
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BATLEY
50-10
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
56-18
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:30
SL-R6
CASTLEFORD
43-26
CATALANS
  
...Full time
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  














c}