Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:35 pm
SirStan
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8369
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Anyone interested?

Ellis goes for the world record? Slightly more interested?

Re: Fax

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:22 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 447
Scott Murrell deserves a decent reception I'd say? On paper fax look a solid team.Ellis getting the record would be a great personal achievement, could do with few straight in front to ease the nerves.

Re: Fax

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:43 pm
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9706
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
their squad:

https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/4 ... nouncement

Probably not quite at the level they had when we played them last in 2015, Iirc. That said, if we're complacent they could give us a bloody nose, metaphorically.

We should get the 2 points and the longer we can maintain our winning run the better. Obviously.

Ellis's goal kicking run could make a interesting subplot, more so with each one he knocks over, but I hope it isn't any sort of distraction. I'd be surprised if he and the team weren't aware of it by now.
Re: Fax

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:44 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5489
Location: east east hull
How many does he need
Re: Fax

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:19 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11328
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
craig hkr wrote:
Scott Murrell deserves a decent reception I'd say? On paper fax look a solid team.Ellis getting the record would be a great personal achievement, could do with few straight in front to ease the nerves.


Love The Drighlington Dynamo.
Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:16 am
rebelrobin
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 260
He needs 5 goals I want him to forget about records, they will be too much pressure on him to help his team get victory over a strong Halifax side

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:03 am
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 447
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Love The Drighlington Dynamo.


Murrell gave everything he had every game.tackled hard and good skills.thinking about it now Abdull reminds me of the young Murrell, shape and skill wise.if he has as big a heart we will have to see?

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:38 am
Beverley red
Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2127
craig hkr wrote:
Murrell gave everything he had every game.tackled hard and good skills.thinking about it now Abdull reminds me of the young Murrell, shape and skill wise.if he has as big a heart we will have to see?
Was my favourite player had a footballers brain & all the skills but in the wrong body. He gave us everything he had & will always respect him for that, always remember him beating the first tackler by his sheer lack of pace. Will be nice to see him run out today.

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:17 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25426
is anyone really interested in watching you put another big score on an underfunded championship side?

Re: Fax

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:40 am
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 447
Jake the Peg wrote:
is anyone really interested in watching you put another big score on an underfunded championship side?


It seems to have tickled your interest? It is what it is,I looked at fax 's website and a few familiar faces and big forwards which poses different questions for our pack.fax fev Toulose and Leigh coming up and with respect to Sheffield and Oldham we will learn a bit more of where we stand in next month or so.lots of possibilities and injuries already playing a part so in answer I find it interesting and if we do put a big score on fax we will have to earn it.

