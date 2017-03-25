Scott Murrell deserves a decent reception I'd say? On paper fax look a solid team.Ellis getting the record would be a great personal achievement, could do with few straight in front to ease the nerves.
Probably not quite at the level they had when we played them last in 2015, Iirc. That said, if we're complacent they could give us a bloody nose, metaphorically.
We should get the 2 points and the longer we can maintain our winning run the better. Obviously.
Ellis's goal kicking run could make a interesting subplot, more so with each one he knocks over, but I hope it isn't any sort of distraction. I'd be surprised if he and the team weren't aware of it by now.
Murrell gave everything he had every game.tackled hard and good skills.thinking about it now Abdull reminds me of the young Murrell, shape and skill wise.if he has as big a heart we will have to see?
Was my favourite player had a footballers brain & all the skills but in the wrong body. He gave us everything he had & will always respect him for that, always remember him beating the first tackler by his sheer lack of pace. Will be nice to see him run out today.
is anyone really interested in watching you put another big score on an underfunded championship side?
It seems to have tickled your interest? It is what it is,I looked at fax 's website and a few familiar faces and big forwards which poses different questions for our pack.fax fev Toulose and Leigh coming up and with respect to Sheffield and Oldham we will learn a bit more of where we stand in next month or so.lots of possibilities and injuries already playing a part so in answer I find it interesting and if we do put a big score on fax we will have to earn it.
