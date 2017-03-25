Scott Murrell deserves a decent reception I'd say? On paper fax look a solid team.Ellis getting the record would be a great personal achievement, could do with few straight in front to ease the nerves.
Probably not quite at the level they had when we played them last in 2015, Iirc. That said, if we're complacent they could give us a bloody nose, metaphorically.
We should get the 2 points and the longer we can maintain our winning run the better. Obviously.
Ellis's goal kicking run could make a interesting subplot, more so with each one he knocks over, but I hope it isn't any sort of distraction. I'd be surprised if he and the team weren't aware of it by now.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.