their squad:Probably not quite at the level they had when we played them last in 2015, Iirc. That said, if we're complacent they could give us a bloody nose, metaphorically.We should get the 2 points and the longer we can maintain our winning run the better. Obviously.Ellis's goal kicking run could make a interesting subplot, more so with each one he knocks over, but I hope it isn't any sort of distraction. I'd be surprised if he and the team weren't aware of it by now.