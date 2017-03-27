WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Real Talent

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:48 pm
Schunter
Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4608
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
The sad reality is he's unlikely to reach his full potential playing for us unless we undergo a significant change in fortunes, I just hope he's here as long as possible.
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:49 pm
Spookdownunder
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 111
Tom is the type of player who would move to the next level in the NRL.. he might win more at another club but his game wont develop further.... but I hope he waits to be part of the new breed of Trinity Young Guns...

would love to see him, Crowther , Jowitt , Batchelor, Mazive... leading the influx of young stars we currently have in our academies. Even if its just for a couple of seasons

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:56 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 62
This is the problem with RL over here. We put too much pressure on players, TJ is not ready for the NRL come on, let him develop and develop in defence too. Denny Solomona couldnt scratch it in the NRL, and he was the best finisher ive seen in SL era. TJ needs time, look at McGillervry at Shudds, got better and better every year, now the number 1 winger IMHO. I hate to see a young player have too much pressure on them, you only have to look at Joe Westerman, he was amazing at 16/17, different class to anyone else at that age, and Sky were calling him the next Paul Sculthorpe (ridiculas comparison) and he never lived up to the hype. TJ will get there, but it takes time

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:01 am
Spookdownunder
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 111
cyclone65 wrote:
This is the problem with RL over here. We put too much pressure on players, TJ is not ready for the NRL come on, let him develop and develop in defence too. Denny Solomona couldnt scratch it in the NRL, and he was the best finisher ive seen in SL era. TJ needs time, look at McGillervry at Shudds, got better and better every year, now the number 1 winger IMHO. I hate to see a young player have too much pressure on them, you only have to look at Joe Westerman, he was amazing at 16/17, different class to anyone else at that age, and Sky were calling him the next Paul Sculthorpe (ridiculas comparison) and he never lived up to the hype. TJ will get there, but it takes time


I didn't say he was ready... I suggested that the NRL could take his game to a new level... whereas a move to another SL club would not... that said ... he IS ready!

he's at an age where he would be expected to be making an impression at first grade level in Australia... he is 22 this year; same age as Valentine Holmes, Jack Bird, Bevan French, Cameron Munster then one thinks of the Trbojevic brothers, Curtis Sironen who are around the same age... then the young guns at Penrith... Waqa Blake, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak... all first grade regulars and all around Tom's age.. not counting the teenage sensation Nathan Cleary and the other teen monster at the roosters... Latrell Mitchell...

I think Tom has the stuff to stand amongst those as equals.

I still hope he stays a long time at Trinity

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:50 am
Trojan Horse
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2802
A lot of the other SL clubs won't have the luxury of seeing what we do of TJ. The lad has it all. Speed, strength, good in the air and great feet/agility. Good yard gains in our own half. Has a good pass and boot too we see on occasion leading to assists. His defence improved massively last year and he is very consistent. When was the last bad game he had?? He has it all.

In a way I'm glad that the SL doesn't get to see all this we see regularly. He's already sought after but there's more to his game and he's probably the best player to come through wakey since Gareth Ellis.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:59 pm
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1231
Khlav Kalash wrote:
He is developing into a quality winger and others are taking notice now. It just shows keeping the faith with the juniors, giving them the opportunities and not ditching then when they make mistakes is the way to go long term. Every try he scores, certainly this season, are usually never easy walk in and he work his socks off in defence and carting the ball up to give the forwards a rest.

In other words he does the graft as well as the flashy stuff.

Indeed. I always remember a friend of mine's Dad telling me that at some time when Neil Fox made his debut or shortly after, he must have had a suboptimal game and he shouted 'You''ll never make a footballer while you've a hole in etc etc' at him :-)Good luck to Tom. The progress he's made is amazing

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:24 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2013
The perfect template for Tom is Gareth Ellis.
Gareth outgrew Trin, went to Leeds, outgrew Leeds, went to the NRL, proved himself over there without question.
And is still one of the best 2nd rows at 35/36.
Who is online

  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  