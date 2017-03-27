|
The sad reality is he's unlikely to reach his full potential playing for us unless we undergo a significant change in fortunes, I just hope he's here as long as possible.
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:49 pm
Tom is the type of player who would move to the next level in the NRL.. he might win more at another club but his game wont develop further.... but I hope he waits to be part of the new breed of Trinity Young Guns...
would love to see him, Crowther , Jowitt , Batchelor, Mazive... leading the influx of young stars we currently have in our academies. Even if its just for a couple of seasons
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:56 pm
This is the problem with RL over here. We put too much pressure on players, TJ is not ready for the NRL come on, let him develop and develop in defence too. Denny Solomona couldnt scratch it in the NRL, and he was the best finisher ive seen in SL era. TJ needs time, look at McGillervry at Shudds, got better and better every year, now the number 1 winger IMHO. I hate to see a young player have too much pressure on them, you only have to look at Joe Westerman, he was amazing at 16/17, different class to anyone else at that age, and Sky were calling him the next Paul Sculthorpe (ridiculas comparison) and he never lived up to the hype. TJ will get there, but it takes time
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:01 am
cyclone65 wrote:
I didn't say he was ready... I suggested that the NRL could take his game to a new level... whereas a move to another SL club would not... that said ... he IS ready!
he's at an age where he would be expected to be making an impression at first grade level in Australia... he is 22 this year; same age as Valentine Holmes, Jack Bird, Bevan French, Cameron Munster then one thinks of the Trbojevic brothers, Curtis Sironen who are around the same age... then the young guns at Penrith... Waqa Blake, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak... all first grade regulars and all around Tom's age.. not counting the teenage sensation Nathan Cleary and the other teen monster at the roosters... Latrell Mitchell...
I think Tom has the stuff to stand amongst those as equals.
I still hope he stays a long time at Trinity
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:50 am
A lot of the other SL clubs won't have the luxury of seeing what we do of TJ. The lad has it all. Speed, strength, good in the air and great feet/agility. Good yard gains in our own half. Has a good pass and boot too we see on occasion leading to assists. His defence improved massively last year and he is very consistent. When was the last bad game he had?? He has it all.
In a way I'm glad that the SL doesn't get to see all this we see regularly. He's already sought after but there's more to his game and he's probably the best player to come through wakey since Gareth Ellis.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:59 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
He is developing into a quality winger and others are taking notice now. It just shows keeping the faith with the juniors, giving them the opportunities and not ditching then when they make mistakes is the way to go long term. Every try he scores, certainly this season, are usually never easy walk in and he work his socks off in defence and carting the ball up to give the forwards a rest.
In other words he does the graft as well as the flashy stuff.
Indeed. I always remember a friend of mine's Dad telling me that at some time when Neil Fox made his debut or shortly after, he must have had a suboptimal game and he shouted 'You''ll never make a footballer while you've a hole in etc etc' at him
Good luck to Tom. The progress he's made is amazing
