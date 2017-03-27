cyclone65 wrote: This is the problem with RL over here. We put too much pressure on players, TJ is not ready for the NRL come on, let him develop and develop in defence too. Denny Solomona couldnt scratch it in the NRL, and he was the best finisher ive seen in SL era. TJ needs time, look at McGillervry at Shudds, got better and better every year, now the number 1 winger IMHO. I hate to see a young player have too much pressure on them, you only have to look at Joe Westerman, he was amazing at 16/17, different class to anyone else at that age, and Sky were calling him the next Paul Sculthorpe (ridiculas comparison) and he never lived up to the hype. TJ will get there, but it takes time

I didn't say he was ready... I suggested that the NRL could take his game to a new level... whereas a move to another SL club would not... that said ... he IS ready!he's at an age where he would be expected to be making an impression at first grade level in Australia... he is 22 this year; same age as Valentine Holmes, Jack Bird, Bevan French, Cameron Munster then one thinks of the Trbojevic brothers, Curtis Sironen who are around the same age... then the young guns at Penrith... Waqa Blake, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak... all first grade regulars and all around Tom's age.. not counting the teenage sensation Nathan Cleary and the other teen monster at the roosters... Latrell Mitchell...I think Tom has the stuff to stand amongst those as equals.I still hope he stays a long time at Trinity