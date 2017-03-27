This is the problem with RL over here. We put too much pressure on players, TJ is not ready for the NRL come on, let him develop and develop in defence too. Denny Solomona couldnt scratch it in the NRL, and he was the best finisher ive seen in SL era. TJ needs time, look at McGillervry at Shudds, got better and better every year, now the number 1 winger IMHO. I hate to see a young player have too much pressure on them, you only have to look at Joe Westerman, he was amazing at 16/17, different class to anyone else at that age, and Sky were calling him the next Paul Sculthorpe (ridiculas comparison) and he never lived up to the hype. TJ will get there, but it takes time