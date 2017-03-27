Tom is the type of player who would move to the next level in the NRL.. he might win more at another club but his game wont develop further.... but I hope he waits to be part of the new breed of Trinity Young Guns...



would love to see him, Crowther , Jowitt , Batchelor, Mazive... leading the influx of young stars we currently have in our academies. Even if its just for a couple of seasons