Tom is the type of player who would move to the next level in the NRL.. he might win more at another club but his game wont develop further.... but I hope he waits to be part of the new breed of Trinity Young Guns...
would love to see him, Crowther , Jowitt , Batchelor, Mazive... leading the influx of young stars we currently have in our academies. Even if its just for a couple of seasons
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Hessle rover, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, Spookdownunder, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 232 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}