WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Real Talent

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Real Talent

 
Post a reply

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:36 pm
musson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 474
Every time Tom gets the ball, particularly when in our own half with some space you feel like he can go the length of the pitch, he has everything needed to make it

The guy is magic, I absolutely believe he will be Trinitys next England player

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:55 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 528
Tom Johnstone should be a dead cert for England's world cup squad. End of. If he played for Castleford he'd have as many if not more tries than Minikin or Eden. Unlike those two, he can break from deep and finish off himself on top of just finishing well inside the opposition's twenty.

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:07 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 243
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Tom Johnstone should be a dead cert for England's world cup squad. End of. If he played for Castleford he'd have as many if not more tries than Minikin or Eden. Unlike those two, he can break from deep and finish off himself on top of just finishing well inside the opposition's twenty.

Should it not be " if Wakefield Trinity played like Castleford he would have many more tries than Minikin or Eden who play for Cas"

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:28 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9059
Location: wakefield
KevW60349 wrote:
Should it not be " if Wakefield Trinity played like Castleford he would have many more tries than Minikin or Eden who play for Cas"


Yes. Bang on.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:29 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1301
Not getting drawn into the Cas or Wakey argument. However TJ is a fantastic talent but the one thing I've noticed in the games I've watched him is his concentration. At times he's out of the game for long minutes and its then he seems to lose a bit of concentration. I suppose its natural in a young kid especially when the crowd are chanting his name. I suppose he'll eventually grow out of it but if I was CC I'd be working on it.

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:33 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9059
Location: wakefield
The solution to me is to bring him in to the game more.
I know wingers take the ball up on kick return 1St or second but he needs running chances.
We need to play like Widnes did when Offiah played or even like Cas do now and get the ball wider as often as possible.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Real Talent

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:04 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3109
Location: Dewsbury
Every time he gets the ball in space out wide he causes havoc...problem for us is he doesn't get enough ball...nothing against BT as he grafts and makes good metres but he can't pass! Grix found him nicely the other night with a quality cut out pass...something we need to do more whilever Bill is inside him...think he's missing Max too as going forward those two have a great understanding...you can't drop Grix though way he's playing!

Would love to see TJ given a chance in an England shirt...a lot of quality wingers around at the minute but I truly believe he's potentially the best in the game...would make a dream pairing with Percival for me!
Image

Re: Real Talent

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:30 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25575
Location: Poodle Power!
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Not getting drawn into the Cas or Wakey argument. However TJ is a fantastic talent but the one thing I've noticed in the games I've watched him is his concentration. At times he's out of the game for long minutes and its then he seems to lose a bit of concentration. I suppose its natural in a young kid especially when the crowd are chanting his name. I suppose he'll eventually grow out of it but if I was CC I'd be working on it.


Never even vaguely noticed such a thing, quite the opposite if anything. Still if you feel the need to find a non existent flaw so be it.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Real Talent

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:35 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25575
Location: Poodle Power!
upthecats wrote:
Every time he gets the ball in space out wide he causes havoc...problem for us is he doesn't get enough ball...nothing against BT as he grafts and makes good metres but he can't pass! Grix found him nicely the other night with a quality cut out pass...something we need to do more whilever Bill is inside him...think he's missing Max too as going forward those two have a great understanding...you can't drop Grix though way he's playing!

Would love to see TJ given a chance in an England shirt...a lot of quality wingers around at the minute but I truly believe he's potentially the best in the game...would make a dream pairing with Percival for me!


Think that's a bit unfair on Tupou. He's given TJ a few decent passes this year including one that got knocked down last week but still led to a try.

Two things to remember with our centres at the moment. One they don't get anymore space than TJ because at the moment the way we move the ball wide is to pedestrian. With that in mind and the still greasy pitches the last thing Tupou wants is to see TJ pushed out to wide and bundled into touch. Great though TJ is he doesn't want to be to close to touch at the moment, hence the game becomes compressed.

I know Cas seem to be doing it at the moment but until we are producing quick ball in the middle like they do we won't imho.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Real Talent

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:57 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12791
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
I know Cas seem to be doing it at the moment but until we are producing quick ball in the middle like they do we won't imho.


Absolutely correct - they've got a much better hooker and hb combination - so the speed and quality of the build-up is what allows them to get the ball out wide; we're just not there yet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, bigalf, bren2k, captaincaveman, Cats13, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, drdnght, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Horbury Cat, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, TrinityIHC, vastman, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 345 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,5921,92075,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}