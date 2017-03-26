upthecats wrote: Every time he gets the ball in space out wide he causes havoc...problem for us is he doesn't get enough ball...nothing against BT as he grafts and makes good metres but he can't pass! Grix found him nicely the other night with a quality cut out pass...something we need to do more whilever Bill is inside him...think he's missing Max too as going forward those two have a great understanding...you can't drop Grix though way he's playing!



Would love to see TJ given a chance in an England shirt...a lot of quality wingers around at the minute but I truly believe he's potentially the best in the game...would make a dream pairing with Percival for me!

Think that's a bit unfair on Tupou. He's given TJ a few decent passes this year including one that got knocked down last week but still led to a try.Two things to remember with our centres at the moment. One they don't get anymore space than TJ because at the moment the way we move the ball wide is to pedestrian. With that in mind and the still greasy pitches the last thing Tupou wants is to see TJ pushed out to wide and bundled into touch. Great though TJ is he doesn't want to be to close to touch at the moment, hence the game becomes compressed.I know Cas seem to be doing it at the moment but until we are producing quick ball in the middle like they do we won't imho.