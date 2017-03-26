|
musson
Strong-running second rower
Every time Tom gets the ball, particularly when in our own half with some space you feel like he can go the length of the pitch, he has everything needed to make it
The guy is magic, I absolutely believe he will be Trinitys next England player
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:55 pm
Tom Johnstone should be a dead cert for England's world cup squad. End of. If he played for Castleford he'd have as many if not more tries than Minikin or Eden. Unlike those two, he can break from deep and finish off himself on top of just finishing well inside the opposition's twenty.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:07 pm
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Tom Johnstone should be a dead cert for England's world cup squad. End of. If he played for Castleford he'd have as many if not more tries than Minikin or Eden. Unlike those two, he can break from deep and finish off himself on top of just finishing well inside the opposition's twenty.
Should it not be " if Wakefield Trinity played like Castleford he would have many more tries than Minikin or Eden who play for Cas"
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:28 pm
KevW60349 wrote:
Should it not be " if Wakefield Trinity played like Castleford he would have many more tries than Minikin or Eden who play for Cas"
Yes. Bang on.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:29 pm
Not getting drawn into the Cas or Wakey argument. However TJ is a fantastic talent but the one thing I've noticed in the games I've watched him is his concentration. At times he's out of the game for long minutes and its then he seems to lose a bit of concentration. I suppose its natural in a young kid especially when the crowd are chanting his name. I suppose he'll eventually grow out of it but if I was CC I'd be working on it.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:33 pm
The solution to me is to bring him in to the game more.
I know wingers take the ball up on kick return 1St or second but he needs running chances.
We need to play like Widnes did when Offiah played or even like Cas do now and get the ball wider as often as possible.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:04 am
Every time he gets the ball in space out wide he causes havoc...problem for us is he doesn't get enough ball...nothing against BT as he grafts and makes good metres but he can't pass! Grix found him nicely the other night with a quality cut out pass...something we need to do more whilever Bill is inside him...think he's missing Max too as going forward those two have a great understanding...you can't drop Grix though way he's playing!
Would love to see TJ given a chance in an England shirt...a lot of quality wingers around at the minute but I truly believe he's potentially the best in the game...would make a dream pairing with Percival for me!
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:30 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Not getting drawn into the Cas or Wakey argument. However TJ is a fantastic talent but the one thing I've noticed in the games I've watched him is his concentration. At times he's out of the game for long minutes and its then he seems to lose a bit of concentration. I suppose its natural in a young kid especially when the crowd are chanting his name. I suppose he'll eventually grow out of it but if I was CC I'd be working on it.
Never even vaguely noticed such a thing, quite the opposite if anything. Still if you feel the need to find a non existent flaw so be it.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:35 am
upthecats wrote:
Every time he gets the ball in space out wide he causes havoc...problem for us is he doesn't get enough ball...nothing against BT as he grafts and makes good metres but he can't pass! Grix found him nicely the other night with a quality cut out pass...something we need to do more whilever Bill is inside him...think he's missing Max too as going forward those two have a great understanding...you can't drop Grix though way he's playing!
Would love to see TJ given a chance in an England shirt...a lot of quality wingers around at the minute but I truly believe he's potentially the best in the game...would make a dream pairing with Percival for me!
Think that's a bit unfair on Tupou. He's given TJ a few decent passes this year including one that got knocked down last week but still led to a try.
Two things to remember with our centres at the moment. One they don't get anymore space than TJ because at the moment the way we move the ball wide is to pedestrian. With that in mind and the still greasy pitches the last thing Tupou wants is to see TJ pushed out to wide and bundled into touch. Great though TJ is he doesn't want to be to close to touch at the moment, hence the game becomes compressed.
I know Cas seem to be doing it at the moment but until we are producing quick ball in the middle like they do we won't imho.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:57 am
vastman wrote:
I know Cas seem to be doing it at the moment but until we are producing quick ball in the middle like they do we won't imho.
Absolutely correct - they've got a much better hooker and hb combination - so the speed and quality of the build-up is what allows them to get the ball out wide; we're just not there yet.
