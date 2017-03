Not getting drawn into the Cas or Wakey argument. However TJ is a fantastic talent but the one thing I've noticed in the games I've watched him is his concentration. At times he's out of the game for long minutes and its then he seems to lose a bit of concentration. I suppose its natural in a young kid especially when the crowd are chanting his name. I suppose he'll eventually grow out of it but if I was CC I'd be working on it.