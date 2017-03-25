He is developing into a quality winger and others are taking notice now. It just shows keeping the faith with the juniors, giving them the opportunities and not ditching then when they make mistakes is the way to go long term. Every try he scores, certainly this season, are usually never easy walk in and he work his socks off in defence and carting the ball up to give the forwards a rest.



In other words he does the graft as well as the flashy stuff.