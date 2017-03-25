WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Real Talent

Real Talent

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:33 pm
You have to pinch yourself sometimes that this lad plays for us, so much talent and potential. If he played for Wigan, Leeds or St Helens etc everyone would be calling for him to play for England, right now! The lad could do anything and achieve everything he wants whilst still developing.
Wakefield's Tom Johnstone scores brilliant try against Leigh
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39379085
Re: Real Talent

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:11 pm
He is developing into a quality winger and others are taking notice now. It just shows keeping the faith with the juniors, giving them the opportunities and not ditching then when they make mistakes is the way to go long term. Every try he scores, certainly this season, are usually never easy walk in and he work his socks off in defence and carting the ball up to give the forwards a rest.

In other words he does the graft as well as the flashy stuff.
Re: Real Talent

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:44 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
He is developing into a quality winger and others are taking notice now. It just shows keeping the faith with the juniors, giving them the opportunities and not ditching then when they make mistakes is the way to go long term. Every try he scores, certainly this season, are usually never easy walk in and he work his socks off in defence and carting the ball up to give the forwards a rest.

In other words he does the graft as well as the flashy stuff.

He does, amazed the amount of times he goes to dummy half to take the ball up to give the forwards a rest.
Re: Real Talent

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:57 pm
Great talent but also a very down to Earth nice fella...think he will be a RL international within the next year or so...within the next 2/3 years he could easily be a cross code international...where the money is and who'd blame him. It's such a short career and he should maximise his earning potential like others have done. :BOW:

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:40 am
He's an amazing talent, probably wasted at Wakefield (or any other super league club). He's certainly capable of making it in the NRL or Union and is no doubt worthy of international duties for either code.

Re: Real Talent

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:04 am
This was a year ago today best try I have ever seen Wakefield score in super league.
https://www.facebook.com/the18thmanUK/v ... 341714105/
