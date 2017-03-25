You have to pinch yourself sometimes that this lad plays for us, so much talent and potential. If he played for Wigan, Leeds or St Helens etc everyone would be calling for him to play for England, right now! The lad could do anything and achieve everything he wants whilst still developing.
Wakefield's Tom Johnstone scores brilliant try against Leigh
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39379085
