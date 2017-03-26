|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 323
|
How did the full back play? We only had 4 playing last Friday, think TS is looking to shoehorn another one in
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2013
Location: West Hull
|
you got beat 30 24 it was a very good game Patton played half went ok Savalio looked like he got a knock Agar was there but no smith Westerman was there also cheering your young lads on and having a catch up with old pals
|
FC TILL I DIE
COME ON U HULL
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1116
|
Wirefan wrote:
Still clutching at Penny straws. He's poop.
Scores tries in near enough every game he plays though. Yanno... The thing wingers are supposed to do.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:59 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4377
Location: Warrington
|
So did Chris Riley, Gene Ormsby etc etc
I'm not anti Penny, I just don't believe he is good enough for Warrington. Though based on our current form and predicament, I'd have him in the team in a heartbeat simply because.. he is the only natural winger we have!
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:08 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 56
|
Penny is still out right? We're pretty on light on wingers currently. Russell is down as winger, but spent much of past few years at fullback and then there's Johnson, who is a fullback. Then there's Evans who no longer seems to be a danger on the wing.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:52 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 179
Location: Warrington
|
fc-eaststander wrote:
you got beat 30 24 it was a very good game Patton played half went ok Savalio looked like he got a knock Agar was there but no smith Westerman was there also cheering your young lads on and having a catch up with old pals
Presume he was there as his cousin was playing.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1116
|
Wirefan wrote:
So did Chris Riley, Gene Ormsby etc etc
I'm not anti Penny, I just don't believe he is good enough for Warrington. Though based on our current form and predicament, I'd have him in the team in a heartbeat simply because.. he is the only natural winger we have!
Riley was let down hugely by his centre and I believe the rumor was he was shipped off because of some tickets being sold that weren't supposed to have been? I'm not sure on that but I do now he was a good finisher who was constantly left in no mans land because Atkins would toddle off leaving him constantly exposed to an overlap.
Ormsby... He had the speed of a slug stuck in mud.
Penny since his return has been incredibly safe under the high ball, finished some impossible looking tries and has that turn of pace still to beat teams round the outside.
Like you say, he's not a world beater but he's P&B to the core and gives it everything. He never really put a foot wrong but in true smith style he was constantly dropped to accommodate one of smiths favorites.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1839
|
Just noticed the club and a few players have started to follow him. Looks like we have signed him or he is on trial?
Had a look at his twitter and he played for the reserves last weekend, by the looks of it was at Yorkshire Carnegie RU and was in the Englands U20 squad for union. Anyone else heard anything about him? Looks like he is a fullback....
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:05 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 700
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Penny is still out right? We're pretty on light on wingers currently. Russell is down as winger, but spent much of past few years at fullback and then there's Johnson, who is a fullback. Then there's Evans who no longer seems to be a danger on the wing.
Evans has never been a danger, he made a couple of good tackles last year, Stevo got all excited and raved about him but he's never been anything better than average. He's a steady enough squad player but shouldn't be first team. Neither should Russell. We are light on wingers, Lineham and penny is it really. I hope this kid is be no signed and is decent we're crying out for a winger.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, 100% Wire, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, Cotillion, CW8, dodger666, Exabot [Bot], Fletcher-end-red, FullFat, Gaz3376, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, mailman, Or thane, scottty, shane A, silver2, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, WalterWizard, Winslade's Offload, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 298 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|