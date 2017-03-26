Wirefan wrote: So did Chris Riley, Gene Ormsby etc etc



I'm not anti Penny, I just don't believe he is good enough for Warrington. Though based on our current form and predicament, I'd have him in the team in a heartbeat simply because.. he is the only natural winger we have!

Riley was let down hugely by his centre and I believe the rumor was he was shipped off because of some tickets being sold that weren't supposed to have been? I'm not sure on that but I do now he was a good finisher who was constantly left in no mans land because Atkins would toddle off leaving him constantly exposed to an overlap.Ormsby... He had the speed of a slug stuck in mud.Penny since his return has been incredibly safe under the high ball, finished some impossible looking tries and has that turn of pace still to beat teams round the outside.Like you say, he's not a world beater but he's P&B to the core and gives it everything. He never really put a foot wrong but in true smith style he was constantly dropped to accommodate one of smiths favorites.