So did Chris Riley, Gene Ormsby etc etc
I'm not anti Penny, I just don't believe he is good enough for Warrington. Though based on our current form and predicament, I'd have him in the team in a heartbeat simply because.. he is the only natural winger we have!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, atomic, BraddersFC, Captain Hook, Cherry_&_White, Dezzies_right_hook, fcthefuture, Irish Wire, jackflash, jj86, leslie boyd, lister, mosher, moving on..., Odem, Quickening, scottty, ScottyWire, shane A, Slugger McBatt, The Riddler, WalterWizard, willo109 and 311 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}