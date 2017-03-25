WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:51 pm
49er Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 8:50 pm
Posts: 75
Location: Stockton Heath
Triallist Taylor Prell has scored 4 tries before half time in the Reserves at Hull this afternoon. Winger previously in England RU under 19 elite squad.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:54 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 611
Location: Warrington
Smith wont pick him....with that fancy name and showboating by scoring all those tries. If he can gain ten metres on kick returns though he may get a shout of making the 19
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:11 pm
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 438
ratticusfinch wrote:
Smith wont pick him....with that fancy name and showboating by scoring all those tries. If he can gain ten metres on kick returns though he may get a shout of making the 19


Think the fact that he is a winger pretty much ruled him out of selection in any case. Only allowed 1 winger in the side.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:26 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2983
Location: newton-le-willows
Shouldn't this be in "future scapegoat " thread ?

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:25 pm
49er Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 8:50 pm
Posts: 75
Location: Stockton Heath
Thanks lads. My attempt to cheer everyone failed miserably. We didn't score after half time and lost 28-18. Back on the happy pills.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:28 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 364
Who was the centre and halfback on the side that's scored the tries?

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:37 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5434
Location: South Stand.....bored
A winger, scoring tries, entertaining the crowd. Instant hero.

I can predict what Smith will do.

Put him in the Dream Team. Watch him score more tries. As soon as he has a couple of bad performances, drop him like a sack of pooh. Give him six months out on loan. Bring him back, then sell him.

After a couple of years, buy him back on a crap contract. Play him when the coach has no other options, watch the lad bust a gut for his team, scores tries, but eventually gets dropped for the coach's pet players.

I'm no great predictor, but has this happened before?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:55 pm
49er Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 8:50 pm
Posts: 75
Location: Stockton Heath
Benjamin Jullien was his centre.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:04 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4373
Location: Warrington
lefty goldblatt wrote:
A winger, scoring tries, entertaining the crowd. Instant hero.

I can predict what Smith will do.

Put him in the Dream Team. Watch him score more tries. As soon as he has a couple of bad performances, drop him like a sack of pooh. Give him six months out on loan. Bring him back, then sell him.

After a couple of years, buy him back on a crap contract. Play him when the coach has no other options, watch the lad bust a gut for his team, scores tries, but eventually gets dropped for the coach's pet players.

I'm no great predictor, but has this happened before?


Still clutching at Penny straws. He's poop.

Re: Taylor Prell

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:28 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 792
How was his scooting?

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Fletcher-end-red, Fourpointtry, Ganson's Optician, jj86, leg_end, Mr. Zucchini Head, richmond, rubber duckie, rugbyleague88, runningman29, supersuperfc, theblondebomber, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 331 guests

c}