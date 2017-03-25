A winger, scoring tries, entertaining the crowd. Instant hero.



I can predict what Smith will do.



Put him in the Dream Team. Watch him score more tries. As soon as he has a couple of bad performances, drop him like a sack of pooh. Give him six months out on loan. Bring him back, then sell him.



After a couple of years, buy him back on a crap contract. Play him when the coach has no other options, watch the lad bust a gut for his team, scores tries, but eventually gets dropped for the coach's pet players.



I'm no great predictor, but has this happened before?