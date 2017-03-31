WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicking Escare

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:27 pm
As a leftie, he's going to struggle more when kicking from the left touchline.

Hopefully, he does what Richards did, and goes out and does hours and hours of practice.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:20 pm
Jukesays wrote:
The last kick was 6inches in from the touchline.
As per the picture on the other forum where someone responded to you


That is not my recollection, I could be wrong but having watched him, in my opinion he struggles when kicking from the left hand side of the pitch.
Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:29 pm
DaveO wrote:
That is not my recollection, I could be wrong but having watched him, in my opinion he struggles when kicking from the left hand side of the pitch.


Well have a look on the other site where someone responded to your post.
It was 6 inch in from the touchline.
Bang in line to where Marshall scored.

How many did he miss from the left tonight?
2 from George and one from Marshall.
3/3

PS
I do think your right that he's better from the right than left
However
I still think your using this point to "have a go" when nothing had been said for the previous 6/7 games.
I could go on but I won't, but as someone else on the other site mentioned it's strange how some people start to post when wigan are losing.
