|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2588
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
The last two games played we've scored more tries (against hudds) same number of tries against hull and goal kicking has let us down. Now before you all go off on one I actually like Escare as a kicker the only problem for me is that he seems to rush the kicks and doesn't seem to prepare properly. I think if he masters that he will become a great kicker, all great kickers that I've seen through the years had great preparation before each kick. I await the knives
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 523
|
hatty wrote:
The last two games played we've scored more tries (against hudds) same number of tries against hull and goal kicking has let us down. Now before you all go off on one I actually like Escare as a kicker the only problem for me is that he seems to rush the kicks and doesn't seem to prepare properly. I think if he masters that he will become a great kicker, all great kickers that I've seen through the years had great preparation before each kick. I await the knives
Nowt wrong with having an opinion. He's been a better goal kicker than most of us thought he would be (can't remember him ever kicking for Catalans) but obviously he's not going to be perfect at it. Can't say I've studied him but if he's rushing, like you say, hopefully at some point he'll learn to take his time and compose himself.
Is there a time limit on goal kicks?
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20761
Location: WIGAN
|
I'm away for the weekend so had to listen to the game last night on the radio. When Marshall scored the last try, Jack Hunt was talking about it on radio Manchester when all of a sudden he seemed to have to break away quickly to say Escare had missed the kick. It seemed unbelievably fast and with that the kick to potentially tie the scores I'd have thought he'd have really taken his time.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17788
|
Most of our tries these last few weeks have been in the corner. He doesn't miss by far.
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 801
|
Seems a bit strange people are happy with him as a kicker when his average is worse than Matty Smith's was. It's early days for him and if he keeps his place in the team when injuries are less of an issue, (I think he should) he could really develop into a great player for us. I've been very impressed by him but I hope he can improve his goal kicking!
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:25 pm
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5057
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Seems a bit strange people are happy with him as a kicker when his average is worse than Matty Smith's was. It's early days for him and if he keeps his place in the team when injuries are less of an issue, (I think he should) he could really develop into a great player for us. I've been very impressed by him but I hope he can improve his goal kicking!
Averages don't tell the whole story, though, especially so early in his kicking career. As Matty B points out, we've been scoring a lot right on the touchline, both sides, recently; he's not had that many easy ones to up his average. And even Brough missed a sitter against us, nobody's perfect!
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 801
|
Geoff wrote:
Averages don't tell the whole story, though, especially so early in his kicking career. As Matty B points out, we've been scoring a lot right on the touchline, both sides, recently; he's not had that many easy ones to up his average. And even Brough missed a sitter against us, nobody's perfect!
As I said mate I'm a big fan of the lad. We always seem to score out wide and have done for years due to our attacking style. Averages don't tell the whole story but a lot of folk were on Smiths back for poor goal kicking, myself included. Many of the same people are singing Escare's praises. Sneyd is showing the benefit of being a good goal kicker. Hull generally go up in 6's and it makes a huge difference.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2393
Location: Atherton
|
lets wait till the end of the season when the averages are evened out, I certainly dont think smith was any better at all than him.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Bullsmad, Charlie Sheen, endoman, Erik the not red, Iamlegend, Leythersteve, MadDogg, MattyB, moto748, Pieman, scarrie, Trainman, wigginswarrior and 218 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}