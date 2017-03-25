WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:32 pm
hatty User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2588
Location: wigan...where else!!
The last two games played we've scored more tries (against hudds) same number of tries against hull and goal kicking has let us down. Now before you all go off on one I actually like Escare as a kicker the only problem for me is that he seems to rush the kicks and doesn't seem to prepare properly. I think if he masters that he will become a great kicker, all great kickers that I've seen through the years had great preparation before each kick. I await the knives :)
Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:47 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 523
hatty wrote:
The last two games played we've scored more tries (against hudds) same number of tries against hull and goal kicking has let us down. Now before you all go off on one I actually like Escare as a kicker the only problem for me is that he seems to rush the kicks and doesn't seem to prepare properly. I think if he masters that he will become a great kicker, all great kickers that I've seen through the years had great preparation before each kick. I await the knives :)


Nowt wrong with having an opinion. He's been a better goal kicker than most of us thought he would be (can't remember him ever kicking for Catalans) but obviously he's not going to be perfect at it. Can't say I've studied him but if he's rushing, like you say, hopefully at some point he'll learn to take his time and compose himself.

Is there a time limit on goal kicks?

Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:38 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20761
Location: WIGAN
I'm away for the weekend so had to listen to the game last night on the radio. When Marshall scored the last try, Jack Hunt was talking about it on radio Manchester when all of a sudden he seemed to have to break away quickly to say Escare had missed the kick. It seemed unbelievably fast and with that the kick to potentially tie the scores I'd have thought he'd have really taken his time.

Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:46 pm
MattyB User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17788
Most of our tries these last few weeks have been in the corner. He doesn't miss by far.
Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:38 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 801
Seems a bit strange people are happy with him as a kicker when his average is worse than Matty Smith's was. It's early days for him and if he keeps his place in the team when injuries are less of an issue, (I think he should) he could really develop into a great player for us. I've been very impressed by him but I hope he can improve his goal kicking!

Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:25 pm
Geoff User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5057
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Seems a bit strange people are happy with him as a kicker when his average is worse than Matty Smith's was. It's early days for him and if he keeps his place in the team when injuries are less of an issue, (I think he should) he could really develop into a great player for us. I've been very impressed by him but I hope he can improve his goal kicking!

Averages don't tell the whole story, though, especially so early in his kicking career. As Matty B points out, we've been scoring a lot right on the touchline, both sides, recently; he's not had that many easy ones to up his average. And even Brough missed a sitter against us, nobody's perfect!

Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:12 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 801
Geoff wrote:
Averages don't tell the whole story, though, especially so early in his kicking career. As Matty B points out, we've been scoring a lot right on the touchline, both sides, recently; he's not had that many easy ones to up his average. And even Brough missed a sitter against us, nobody's perfect!


As I said mate I'm a big fan of the lad. We always seem to score out wide and have done for years due to our attacking style. Averages don't tell the whole story but a lot of folk were on Smiths back for poor goal kicking, myself included. Many of the same people are singing Escare's praises. Sneyd is showing the benefit of being a good goal kicker. Hull generally go up in 6's and it makes a huge difference.

Re: Goal kicking Escare

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:23 pm
Pieman User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2393
Location: Atherton
lets wait till the end of the season when the averages are evened out, I certainly dont think smith was any better at all than him.

c}