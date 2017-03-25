hatty wrote:
The last two games played we've scored more tries (against hudds) same number of tries against hull and goal kicking has let us down. Now before you all go off on one I actually like Escare as a kicker the only problem for me is that he seems to rush the kicks and doesn't seem to prepare properly. I think if he masters that he will become a great kicker, all great kickers that I've seen through the years had great preparation before each kick. I await the knives
Nowt wrong with having an opinion. He's been a better goal kicker than most of us thought he would be (can't remember him ever kicking for Catalans) but obviously he's not going to be perfect at it. Can't say I've studied him but if he's rushing, like you say, hopefully at some point he'll learn to take his time and compose himself.
Is there a time limit on goal kicks?
