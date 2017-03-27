WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do we train and practice together ?

Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:34 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12442
Location: Huddersfield
ferguson was coming back from injury and missed a few weeks so bound to be rusty in fairness
Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6872
The halfs and FB have got to be on the 'same page' imo, when it comes to structure.

These positions got dropped and swapped after the early rounds so putting quite a bit of pressure on a young lad like McIntosh having to chime in,though Gaskell dropping out of FB just before Hull kick off was unfortunate.

Maybe RS should have stuck with what they had gone with at the start of the season,left Brierley in at half,they weren't executing well enough then,but with more game time who knows.

Fair to say it was a shambles on attack vs Leeds anyway.Only highlight was the blindside try,which was a great line from Leroy,McIntosh out the back and quick hands on to Jerry for the finish.

I said put Hinchcliffe at right side pivot,surely as a LF out of NRL he would be capable of playing structure,and leave Gazza at FB. Wigan have used O'Loughlin as a half back/pivot before for example,due to injuries.

Another point,some of our back rowers don't look completely comfortable when it comes to running the decoy lines.

Hope they get it right at Cas,not very hopeful though after last Friday

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:06 pm
the stella kid
Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2601
Our main two issues are errors and penalties. In 7 games we have conceeded 62 penalties second only to Leigh on 77. Errors are 86 second only to Warrington on 90 (and look were they are in the league.) Of the 62 penalties conceeded 34 have been committed by the same 3 players (Leeming 12, Brough 11,Ikahifho11). That makes them the three biggest penalty givers in the league well ahead of the next on the list (Hock and Jack Hughes with 9). What is been done to address this because this is totally unacceptable and these 3 players are doing more than any others to give games away. They have gifted between them 34 sets of possession in 7 games.

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:04 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12442
Location: Huddersfield
yep thats not good reading

noticed leeming has been giving away pens for fun recently

brough will be banned now so brierley gets his chance again
Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:07 am
Early Bath
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2885
Location: Lymm
brearley84 wrote:
was greg brown the conditioner the biggest mistake we made as a club??? now at salford

seemed to have a full team most of the time when he was here, he went and then it all went down hill!!


Fair point that brearley as according to Garreth Carvell the Salford lads had their toughest pre season under Greg Brown and GC puts a lot of the Devil's performances down to him.
c}