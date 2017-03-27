The halfs and FB have got to be on the 'same page' imo, when it comes to structure.



These positions got dropped and swapped after the early rounds so putting quite a bit of pressure on a young lad like McIntosh having to chime in,though Gaskell dropping out of FB just before Hull kick off was unfortunate.



Maybe RS should have stuck with what they had gone with at the start of the season,left Brierley in at half,they weren't executing well enough then,but with more game time who knows.



Fair to say it was a shambles on attack vs Leeds anyway.Only highlight was the blindside try,which was a great line from Leroy,McIntosh out the back and quick hands on to Jerry for the finish.



I said put Hinchcliffe at right side pivot,surely as a LF out of NRL he would be capable of playing structure,and leave Gazza at FB. Wigan have used O'Loughlin as a half back/pivot before for example,due to injuries.



Another point,some of our back rowers don't look completely comfortable when it comes to running the decoy lines.



Hope they get it right at Cas,not very hopeful though after last Friday