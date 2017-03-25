WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do we train and practice together ?

Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:35 am
fartown since 1961
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1000
On reflection from last night at times we look like a team who don't know each other.

Sloppy high passing, players coming into the line when not expected, passes to players stood still and the apparent lack of ability to run a good dummy runner play with the full back linking up and creating an overlap.

Rick Stone has had ample time to at least put the basics in place it was mind numbingly obvious again last night that our attack is pants. The two tries show we can do it but we are oh so laboured we have had enough possession to win most matches this season but when we get near the line bad passes dropped ball and no edge means we are always behind and chasing or when we get in front like last night the full back coughs up a howler.

Leeds were the better of two poor teams last night the attritional second half was shocking a combination of a knockonathon and very little play with any flair.

Rick needs Tommy Symonds and the Jake Mamo we are told is a good player in the team as there is still something missing.

As I said at the start do we train together at all ?? Rick it needs to change or like the real thing the 'Stoneage' will once again end in extinction !!

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:55 am
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 337
fartown since 1961 wrote:
Im not getting my hopes up regarding Mamo as he may not be half the player after an injury like that.

Tom Symonds is a big loss and when him and Bruno are back Ferguson needs to go straight to Oldham, not on loan either.

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:15 am
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 985
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Ferguson to Oldham ? Don't you know he's a Scottish International, There are people on here who have been counting the days off to his return.

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:17 am
fartown since 1961
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1000
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
It was Fergusons shoot out of the line that opened the defence up for Leeds 2nd try and he did it twice more and we nearly got caught again schoolboy stuff

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:33 am
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 337
Ferguson is a Championship player, we really need to try get rid at the end of the season to free some cap space.

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:21 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12424
Location: Huddersfield
yeh thinking the same what do they do in training?

cant even string a few passes together when we have an over lap or attacking threat

in defence though we have had injuries so its an unsettle team

symonds returning will help massively , ferguson hasnt played for a few weeks so bound to be rusty on return

mcgillvary doesnt look fit either, another coming back from an injury
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:53 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 337
brearley84 wrote:
Lets look at things in perspective

We have gone from a very good team to this in a couple of years:

We have signed a young starting Centre who was good but not outstanding in the championship who is more of a 2nd rower who came the week before the season has started and has never played SL before.

We have replaced a half decent prop in Huby, a youngster in JJ and Big Eorl with 2 bang average props from lower grade rugby. I wanted Eorl to retire but I would rather have Eorl at 50% than Clough or Wakeman presently.

We have signed a championship back rower.

And a Full Back with a broken ankle who will miss half of the season.

We have replaced Kyle Wood with Adam O Brien who fell straight out of favour with Stone and is apparently injured but get no news regarding him.

Laughable if you think about it.

Gaskell so far our best signing.

Can we sue Anderson for making such crap signings? haha

Re: Do we train and practice together ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:53 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12424
Location: Huddersfield
maybe when we were competing at the top other teams were rebuilding and we were at the peak of our powers, we came close to winning something but didnt

now its our turn to rebuild... can take years
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

c}