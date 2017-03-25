On reflection from last night at times we look like a team who don't know each other.



Sloppy high passing, players coming into the line when not expected, passes to players stood still and the apparent lack of ability to run a good dummy runner play with the full back linking up and creating an overlap.



Rick Stone has had ample time to at least put the basics in place it was mind numbingly obvious again last night that our attack is pants. The two tries show we can do it but we are oh so laboured we have had enough possession to win most matches this season but when we get near the line bad passes dropped ball and no edge means we are always behind and chasing or when we get in front like last night the full back coughs up a howler.



Leeds were the better of two poor teams last night the attritional second half was shocking a combination of a knockonathon and very little play with any flair.



Rick needs Tommy Symonds and the Jake Mamo we are told is a good player in the team as there is still something missing.



As I said at the start do we train together at all ?? Rick it needs to change or like the real thing the 'Stoneage' will once again end in extinction !!