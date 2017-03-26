tigersteve wrote: I would quite possible say that the effort improved after Millward had left and before Powell came in, Danny Orr was fantastic for 3 weeks (I think that's how long it was), this really helped Powell when he did finally take over.



That being said, I think Huddersfield are going through a transition period, for me personally I think the best thing would e to let Brough go, bring in a new half back a start to build a team around them. I must say though, Rick Stone doesn't really fill me with enthusiasm unlike several other coaches in Super League.

You are bang on with that about the effort when Orr took charge temporarily mate. I forgot to mention that. So now, I think, between 3 of us Daz you virtually have the full answers to your question. Put it all together, compare it with what you have with Stone and then see if he has achieved anything in 8 months. I'm with tigersteve, Stone doesn't fill me with enthusiasm, and if I was a Huddersfield fan I'd have wanted to see more improvements by now on the field. I can't comment on 'off the field' though, only fans of your own club could comment on that I think. The other thing to add though, is that Powell doesn't do it all on his own. Ours is a very good coaching team; Powell, Orr and Sheridan all play a massive part. Our club is a sum of its parts, not individuals.