I can't answer for all Cas fans, but seeing how the team were playing in towards the back end of 2013 after he'd took over most of us knew he was what we needed. His record with us speaks for itself. We were 'down and out' when he took over. He started putting his stamp on things immediately, took us to Wembley in his first full year, one win away from the LLS (If we'd have won away in Catalans we'd have took the shield). Our finishes in his 3 full years have been 4th in 2014, 5th in 2015, 5th in 2016. I can say that we were probably a lot happier with him after 8 months than most of your fans seem with Stone.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:28 pm
Cheers for that, maybe the expectations with your fans weren't as high as ours are.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:07 pm
I think the difference is we went from rock bottom, pastings every week, to challenging for trophies within a short space of time - so as long as we seemed to give any sort of effort, Cas fans were happy with that because we had watched so much dross for so long (with 2 relegations tucked in there) - the success we had in 2014 was just unprecedented for us. With you it seems to be sort of the other way around - you guys are where we were a few years ago, not really sure what you were gonna get week in week out. It breeds apathy in fans.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:41 am
All most of us wanted to see was the players playing with pride in the jersey, working for each other and putting the effort in. Don't forget, we'd been watching a Millward team, so anything was better than that dross! Powell achieved all of those things within weeks. No, the results didn't come straight away, but the effort and work rate within the team did. So, a question for you Daz; Has Stone managed to achieve even that in the time he's been there? If he has, then theres the start, if not then he may not be the right person for you
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:25 am
I would quite possible say that the effort improved after Millward had left and before Powell came in, Danny Orr was fantastic for 3 weeks (I think that's how long it was), this really helped Powell when he did finally take over.
That being said, I think Huddersfield are going through a transition period, for me personally I think the best thing would e to let Brough go, bring in a new half back a start to build a team around them. I must say though, Rick Stone doesn't really fill me with enthusiasm unlike several other coaches in Super League.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:42 am
tigersteve wrote:
I would quite possible say that the effort improved after Millward had left and before Powell came in, Danny Orr was fantastic for 3 weeks (I think that's how long it was), this really helped Powell when he did finally take over.
That being said, I think Huddersfield are going through a transition period, for me personally I think the best thing would e to let Brough go, bring in a new half back a start to build a team around them. I must say though, Rick Stone doesn't really fill me with enthusiasm unlike several other coaches in Super League.
You are bang on with that about the effort when Orr took charge temporarily mate. I forgot to mention that. So now, I think, between 3 of us Daz you virtually have the full answers to your question. Put it all together, compare it with what you have with Stone and then see if he has achieved anything in 8 months. I'm with tigersteve, Stone doesn't fill me with enthusiasm, and if I was a Huddersfield fan I'd have wanted to see more improvements by now on the field. I can't comment on 'off the field' though, only fans of your own club could comment on that I think. The other thing to add though, is that Powell doesn't do it all on his own. Ours is a very good coaching team; Powell, Orr and Sheridan all play a massive part. Our club is a sum of its parts, not individuals.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:08 pm
Same thing happened with Stuart Raper aswell as Daryl Powell , we went from basement dwellers that couldn't win a coin toss to the form team in the comp overnight, that's the one bit of hope I would give to any team going down hill fast when you get an outstanding coach it's like flicking on a switch.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:23 pm
Irispective of what's happening at Huddersfield, Powell is doing a great job, anyone who can't see that is just plain blind, or more likely envious, Seems to me he's doing the same job for Cas that N Brown did for us, I don't think R Stone is that kind of coach but it doesn't mean he won't get us there eventually, just a matter of if anyone is still bothering to go watch. The real problem is that with the level of a lot of our players we need someone like either Powel or Brown .
