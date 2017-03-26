WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Table

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:01 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 325
Location: derbyshire
GIANT DAZ wrote:
I stand corrected then thanks for that, out of interest were Cas fans always happy with him even after 8 months and all his signings ?


I can't answer for all Cas fans, but seeing how the team were playing in towards the back end of 2013 after he'd took over most of us knew he was what we needed. His record with us speaks for itself. We were 'down and out' when he took over. He started putting his stamp on things immediately, took us to Wembley in his first full year, one win away from the LLS (If we'd have won away in Catalans we'd have took the shield). Our finishes in his 3 full years have been 4th in 2014, 5th in 2015, 5th in 2016. I can say that we were probably a lot happier with him after 8 months than most of your fans seem with Stone.

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:28 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14591
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Cheers for that, maybe the expectations with your fans weren't as high as ours are.
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:07 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6983
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Cheers for that, maybe the expectations with your fans weren't as high as ours are.


I think the difference is we went from rock bottom, pastings every week, to challenging for trophies within a short space of time - so as long as we seemed to give any sort of effort, Cas fans were happy with that because we had watched so much dross for so long (with 2 relegations tucked in there) - the success we had in 2014 was just unprecedented for us. With you it seems to be sort of the other way around - you guys are where we were a few years ago, not really sure what you were gonna get week in week out. It breeds apathy in fans.
c}