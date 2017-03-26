GIANT DAZ wrote: I stand corrected then thanks for that, out of interest were Cas fans always happy with him even after 8 months and all his signings ?

I can't answer for all Cas fans, but seeing how the team were playing in towards the back end of 2013 after he'd took over most of us knew he was what we needed. His record with us speaks for itself. We were 'down and out' when he took over. He started putting his stamp on things immediately, took us to Wembley in his first full year, one win away from the LLS (If we'd have won away in Catalans we'd have took the shield). Our finishes in his 3 full years have been 4th in 2014, 5th in 2015, 5th in 2016. I can say that we were probably a lot happier with him after 8 months than most of your fans seem with Stone.